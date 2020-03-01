Video: The Rooted Privateers Kick Start their 2020 Season

Feb 29, 2020
by Rooted MTB  
Rooted Season 3: Prelude

by rootedmtb
We're back for more bike racing, and shenanigans. Some preseason riding and a warm up race at Bootleg has us excited to see where this year takes us. After some off season training, we're ready for some National races, maybe a World Cup, some Crankworx events, and definitely riding our bikes in awesome places. Enjoy our prelude, and huge thanks to all of our sponsors for making our "privateer" lives so damn awesome!

Photo by Dane Cronin

Sun's out, tongues out. We don't always get lucky with dusty trails in our Colorado winters, but we got a good few weeks in this year.


After missing all of last season with a blown knee, Austin was very excited to score some winter riding.


Photo by Dane Cronin

The dry spell didn't last. Cant wait to upgrade from our snowy winter to Tennessee's rainy winter and see how the race goes. Thanks for watching! See you all at the races or the bike parks!



