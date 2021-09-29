Video: The Rossignol Factory Team Take On Maxiavalanche & Train in Beautiful Locations for the EWS

Sep 29, 2021
by Rossignol Bikes  


After the first block of the EWS, the Rossignol Factory Team took a few days of rest. It’s the occasion to go to Les Houches with the ION bike crew. They discover a new place in Haute Savoie and meet the other athletes from the brand. BBQ, Ride & Fun!

Back to business for the Maxiavalanche in Cervinia Italy. A great event with a different format compared to EWS - a mass start! This race requires a different mindset, the start is very important! Running on snow, a 25 minute race... it’s also the perfect practice for endurance. We were stoked to see them back on the podium as well.

ESTELLE CHARLES



bigquotesA real treat this mass start! Crazy landscapes and trails for a great weekend with friends! I am very happy with my race. It feels good to be back on the top of the podium.Estelle CHARLES



CLEMENT CHARLES



What a summer for the team. Get ready for the second part of the EWS season soon!


Follow us on Youtube so you don’t miss anything,

Sponsors : Rossignol, Duke wheels, Fast Suspension, ION, Magura, Zéfal, Michelin, KS, Bluegrass, Smith, HT, Tioga, DMR, and ESI.

Racing and Events Videos Rossignol Clement Charles Estelle Charles Maxiavalanche Enduro Racing


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Love that their crest is a chicken. Just like mine.
  • 2 1
 It's a cock, not a chicken. Quite a difference really Wink

