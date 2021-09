Video: The Rossignol Factory Team Take On Maxiavalanche & Train in Beautiful Locations for the EWS

ESTELLE CHARLES

A real treat this mass start! Crazy landscapes and trails for a great weekend with friends! I am very happy with my race. It feels good to be back on the top of the podium. — Estelle CHARLES

CLEMENT CHARLES

After the first block of the EWS, the Rossignol Factory Team took a few days of rest. It’s the occasion to go to Les Houches with the ION bike crew. They discover a new place in Haute Savoie and meet the other athletes from the brand. BBQ, Ride & Fun!Back to business for the Maxiavalanche in Cervinia Italy. A great event with a different format compared to EWS - a mass start! This race requires a different mindset, the start is very important! Running on snow, a 25 minute race... it’s also the perfect practice for endurance. We were stoked to see them back on the podium as well.What a summer for the team. Get ready for the second part of the EWS season soon!Follow us on Youtube so you don’t miss anything,