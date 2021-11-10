Video: The Rossignol Factory Team Take On the Loudenvielle & Crans Montana EWS Rounds

Estelle Charles

. Technical trails like I like. Good DH sections with jumps, to push my limits a bit more! 3rd of the Pro Stage with a crash that surely cost me the win. I fought for the podium all weekend! I finished 5th, so close to 3rd place. The podium will be for another time — Estelle Charles

Clement Charles

Racing EWS, it’s a lot of training, a lot of sacrifice and preparation. Like any other competition, there’s ups and down, and it never gets easy. But this is why racing is so unique, and why we like it. During this 3rd episode, follow Estelle and Clement Charles during the 2nd half of the enduro world series.Welcome to France at Loudenvielle in the middle of the Pyrenees. This venue is already known by the pilots since last year French championships. This year, it is presented as a double race. Between dry conditions and wet storms, Estelle and Clement will never stop using their mud tyres.The next race is in Switzerland at Crans Montana. It is a very technical and fast track, with a lot of bike parc sections. Riders have their new “black zebra” prototypes and it is working very well in this kind of terrain.To end this episode, we will be in Finale Ligure – home of the EWS. This small Italian place is a paradise next to the sea. But is this paradise will turn into hell? With more than 2000m of elevation and 55km, it was the most physical race of the season.Follow us on Youtube so you don’t miss anything, And stay tuned for the last episode of the season by the end of the month!