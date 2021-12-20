Video: The Rossignol Factory Team Takes on EWS Tweed Valley

ESTELLE CHARLES

Very happy with this last race! It was crazy! The trails were incredible, and the stages were packed with loud spectators, just the way we we like it! I rode well and kept my 6th place overall! Time to rest and I can't wait for next year! — Estelle CHARLES

CLEMENT CHARLES

I'm happy with myself because I had 3 top 20 finishes in the stages and some very good splits in the top 10. Unfortunately, a crash and a mechanical problem made me lose a lot of time, but that's part of the game. It was a real pleasure to ride these beautiful trails of Tweed Valley. I'm keeping my 25th place overall for 2021, stoked! — Clément CHARLES

In this new episode, the Rossignol Factory Team brings you on the last EWS round – Tweed Valley, Scotland. Far from home with an infinity of unique trails, and typical Scottish weather. Follow Estelle and Clément on this new type of terrain full of drifts and skids. No kilts we promise.Now that the race season is over, it is time for our athletes to enjoy some free time and take advantage of the awesome fall riding conditions that we have around here. Estelle and Clement will have the opportunity to visit the Rossignol race skis' production facility where all the skis for our athletes are made. A reel French know-how.