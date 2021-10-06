Video: Line Choice Is Easier Than You Think - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 7

Oct 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


HOW TO BIKE

EPISODE 7



Ben Cathro aka "Line Guy" is back with a heater of a tutorial. Ever wondered how to pick good lines and where to look when you're riding? Ben has broken it down into 8-ish simple rules.




We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Santa Cruz Bicycles, Deity, POC and DHaRCO who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos How To Bike Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
93571 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
79967 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
49981 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
49723 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
49129 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
41614 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
41577 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
41342 views

16 Comments

  • 13 0
 Ben is a truly rare individual, a top level athlete who is also an amazing teacher.
  • 2 0
 +1
Also props to whoever shoots & edits these videos. Its a fantastic production.
  • 1 0
 Yup, these two things are not mutually a given.
  • 7 0
 Best how to series ever, Keep it up Ben :o)
  • 2 0
 Love these! Always come away from watching Ben's videos riding more conciously of what I am doing.
  • 1 0
 Scotland!? With all the Scotch Broom and Ferns, I thought this was on Vancouver Island.
  • 2 0
 Channel my inner Joe Barnes, gotcha.
  • 1 0
 Singing helps tremendously to filter out the noise. See vid from Tracey Hannah: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWyIG7wzgyM
  • 1 0
 Cathro did mention C-grade youtubers with clickbait titles
  • 1 0
 Does DHaRCO only make one shirt???
  • 1 0
 My line choice decisions: go fast, take chances
  • 2 0
 These rock
  • 1 1
 Back to your brilliant best Ben! Bravo!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008549
Mobile Version of Website