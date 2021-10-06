TV
Video: Line Choice Is Easier Than You Think - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 7
Oct 6, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
HOW TO BIKE
EPISODE 7
Ben Cathro aka "Line Guy" is back with a heater of a tutorial. Ever wondered how to pick good lines and where to look when you're riding? Ben has broken it down into 8-ish simple rules.
Watch previous episodes of HOW TO BIKE here
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to
Santa Cruz Bicycles
,
Deity
,
POC
and
DHaRCO
who supported this project.
Videos
How To Bike
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
16 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
fpmd
(55 mins ago)
Ben is a truly rare individual, a top level athlete who is also an amazing teacher.
[Reply]
2
0
SacAssassin
(20 mins ago)
+1
Also props to whoever shoots & edits these videos. Its a fantastic production.
[Reply]
1
0
pb-kg
(1 mins ago)
Yup, these two things are not mutually a given.
[Reply]
7
0
Calzor-Suzay
(1 hours ago)
Best how to series ever, Keep it up Ben :o)
[Reply]
2
0
EthanIsAFish
(51 mins ago)
Love these! Always come away from watching Ben's videos riding more conciously of what I am doing.
[Reply]
1
0
KarMan
(42 mins ago)
Scotland!? With all the Scotch Broom and Ferns, I thought this was on Vancouver Island.
[Reply]
2
0
ihatton929
(39 mins ago)
Channel my inner Joe Barnes, gotcha.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(16 mins ago)
Singing helps tremendously to filter out the noise. See vid from Tracey Hannah:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWyIG7wzgyM
[Reply]
1
0
spicysparkes
(5 mins ago)
Cathro did mention C-grade youtubers with clickbait titles
[Reply]
1
0
audeo03
(1 hours ago)
Does DHaRCO only make one shirt???
[Reply]
1
0
letsgoridebikes18
(42 mins ago)
My line choice decisions: go fast, take chances
[Reply]
2
0
Cooper227
(40 mins ago)
These rock
[Reply]
1
1
PB-J
(57 mins ago)
Back to your brilliant best Ben! Bravo!!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
14
map-guy
(1 hours ago)
Another typical Santa Cruz owning Dad in a mid-life crisis, looks awful!
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(12 mins ago)
Middle age Santa Cruz owning dads handing out the downvotes today. Upvote for you.
[Reply]
1
0
map-guy
(9 mins ago)
@SacAssassin
: In case anyone is offended this is obviously in respect to the comments in the Chameleon post yesterday. I am also a mid-life crisis santa cruz owning dad clearly enjoying the irony.
[Reply]
