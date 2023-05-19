Video: The Santa Cruz Syndicate's Road Trip Challenge - Road Rules Episode 1-4

ROAD RULES Syndicate vs Syndicate

Words: Santa Cruz

Photos: Cameron MacKenzie

Episode 1: Big trouble in Queenstown

Episode 2: Mayhem in Maydena

Episode 3: Demolition at Derby

Episode 4: The Finale in Canberra

Hey there,Welcome to Road Rules, Sports Fans. This time the only team that can beat them... is themselves.The Santa Cruz Syndicate crew takes a break from chasing their endless summer in the southern hemisphere to split up into two teams and battle it out on a series of head-to-head, and elbow-to-elbow challenges, with team bragging rights and an all-expenses paid trip to Japan on the line. Time to hit the road!Starting in Queenstown, New Zealand and moving onto Canberra, Australia the team had the obligatory stop in Tasmania en route to experience the best riding that Maydena and Derby have to offer.Amidst the excitement of racking up pre-season laps on the new V10, the teams encounter typical trackside attractions, like a snake enjoying his very own Christmas goose. Questionable eating and riding challenges all mix in with a healthy dose of competition to liven things up. As usual there is never a dull moment with this crew - and the challenges really up the ante.