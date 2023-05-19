Video: The Santa Cruz Syndicate's Road Trip Challenge - Road Rules Episode 1-4

May 19, 2023
by santacruzbicycles  
Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

ROAD RULES
Syndicate vs Syndicate


Words: Santa Cruz
Photos: Cameron MacKenzie

Hey there,

Welcome to Road Rules, Sports Fans. This time the only team that can beat them... is themselves.

The Santa Cruz Syndicate crew takes a break from chasing their endless summer in the southern hemisphere to split up into two teams and battle it out on a series of head-to-head, and elbow-to-elbow challenges, with team bragging rights and an all-expenses paid trip to Japan on the line. Time to hit the road!

Starting in Queenstown, New Zealand and moving onto Canberra, Australia the team had the obligatory stop in Tasmania en route to experience the best riding that Maydena and Derby have to offer.

Amidst the excitement of racking up pre-season laps on the new V10, the teams encounter typical trackside attractions, like a snake enjoying his very own Christmas goose. Questionable eating and riding challenges all mix in with a healthy dose of competition to liven things up. As usual there is never a dull moment with this crew - and the challenges really up the ante.




Episode 1: Big trouble in Queenstown


Rule bending, Lahar-gate, and very sketchy racing.




Episode 2: Mayhem in Maydena


The Santa Cruz Syndicate sabotage themselves.




Episode 3: Demolition at Derby


(...and the Bushtucker Challenge)




Episode 4: The Finale in Canberra


Which team wins the grand prize?




Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules

Santa Cruz Syndicate - Road Rules


Posted In:
Videos Road Rules Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
62870 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
54110 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
49743 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
48720 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
35795 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
34143 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
32210 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
27950 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thrasher King of the Road vibes \m/
  • 2 0
 Already better than PB Academy
  • 1 0
 That was so good! Such a good crew





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052173
Mobile Version of Website