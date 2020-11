PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY SHIMANO





EPISODE 5





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.







Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist. What looked like the hardest part of Episode 5? The early wake up

Riding to the top of Big White before coffee

The cold water swim

The scavenger hunt Responses: 27 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

The remaining contestants face a rude awakening before being thrown right into the thick of it on the next challenge.