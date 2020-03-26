Video: The 'Science' Behind Ion's Flat Pedal Shoes

Mar 26, 2020
by ION Surfing Trails  
by IONsurfingelements
Views: 524    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Press Release: Ion

ION’s product engineers are cheering on the latest development in flat pedal shoes.

The magic – which is a vaguely unscientific wording – lies in the Pin Tonic 2.0 composition. The revised outsole profile features positive threads in the forefoot and heel area for perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike. The negative profile, on the other hand, offers the perfect grip and space for the pins to grip while riding.

Let’s take a closer look into what you cannot actually see but very well feel: The SUPTraction got a stickier rubber compound to avoid error sources such as slipping off your pedal. A cushiony EVA midsole absorbs vibrations and other impacts. All is topped off by a comfy insole which will increase the time spent on your bike by a huge factor. Furthermore, our engineers tweaked the toe area to a lower shape as they came to the result that a grippy sole is just one part of uncompromised power transmission.
Our engineers and lab rats are proud to present the all-new Scrub Amp – ready to launch your adventure.

by IONsurfingelements
Views: 243    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


While we are observing evolution in ION’s flat pedal shoes their DNA stays truly the same. Our engineers were able to determine a well-balanced sequence of grip, durability, usability and style within it. As we learned good biking shoe is not only about grip, these flat pedal kicks were equipped with smart protection features. Strictly speaking, we are looking at protection against rocks and roots in the toe area. Additionally, the asymmetrical shaft protects ankles against harsh contact with the cranks thanks to an integrated ankle pad.

Tested by our riders and confirmed by our engineers!

by IONsurfingelements
Views: 239    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


No empty promises. We stay true to our formula of building shoes. True control. It´s the shoe´s DNA.

Proband: Stevie Schneider (@stevief*ckingschneider)
Video: Directed by Fool House Media (http://www.foolhousemedia.com)

More Info check: http://www.ion-products.com/bike/scrub

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Shoes Ion


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
95581 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: BC Bike Race Postponed to September 2020]
78506 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
64998 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
52141 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
46563 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
41930 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
39632 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
37658 views

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 These videos where actually fun to watch
  • 2 1
 "Our engineers were able to determine a well-balanced sequence of grip, durability, usability and style within it. "

Coz we couldn't make them quite bas grippy as FiveTen
  • 1 0
 I bought some a few weeks ago and they are not very good in my opinion. The midsole has very little flex, giving pretty much no feedback on the pedals. Plus they are just too big at the back end, always scuffing my chainstays. I've gone back to my Adidas skate shoes after just a handful of rides. I would like to try 5.10 bit they don't have any asymmetric cuff designs.
  • 1 0
 I know what you mean, still this is probably my next shoe since 5/10 just does not deliver anymore. Ever since they joined with adidas I can't get them through one season no more...
  • 2 1
 FiveTen:

"Our engineers were not able to make them durable or stylish but fuxk that they are grippy"
  • 1 0
 stevief*ckingschneider: the only thing to making me proud of austria these days!
  • 1 0
 Looks like 5-10 freerider
  • 1 0
 That shiner! Oh my, No CGI there
  • 1 0
 Oh cool, laces. No thanks.
  • 1 0
 Ouch
  • 1 0
 booty-ful ad
  • 1 0
 Love it!
  • 1 0
 session

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010028
Mobile Version of Website