Video: The 'Science' Behind Ion's Flat Pedal Shoes

ION’s product engineers are cheering on the latest development in flat pedal shoes.
The magic – which is a vaguely unscientific wording – lies in the Pin Tonic 2.0 composition. The revised outsole profile features positive threads in the forefoot and heel area for perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike. The negative profile, on the other hand, offers the perfect grip and space for the pins to grip while riding.
Let’s take a closer look into what you cannot actually see but very well feel: The SUPTraction got a stickier rubber compound to avoid error sources such as slipping off your pedal. A cushiony EVA midsole absorbs vibrations and other impacts. All is topped off by a comfy insole which will increase the time spent on your bike by a huge factor. Furthermore, our engineers tweaked the toe area to a lower shape as they came to the result that a grippy sole is just one part of uncompromised power transmission. Our engineers and lab rats are proud to present the all-new Scrub Amp – ready to launch your adventure.
While we are observing evolution in ION’s flat pedal shoes their DNA stays truly the same. Our engineers were able to determine a well-balanced sequence of grip, durability, usability and style within it. As we learned good biking shoe is not only about grip, these flat pedal kicks were equipped with smart protection features. Strictly speaking, we are looking at protection against rocks and roots in the toe area. Additionally, the asymmetrical shaft protects ankles against harsh contact with the cranks thanks to an integrated ankle pad.
Tested by our riders and confirmed by our engineers!
Coz we couldn't make them quite bas grippy as FiveTen
"Our engineers were not able to make them durable or stylish but fuxk that they are grippy"
