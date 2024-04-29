Video: The 'Science' Behind Cleat Positioning with Ben Cathro

Apr 29, 2024
by Five Ten  

[Words by FiveTen

With the 2024 season kick off just days away, we take a deep dive into how and why the pro's make the choices they do when it comes to clipless shoes.

Professional racer, team manager, presenter and all round lover of downhill racing, Ben Cathro, has been giving us the inside line and the pro's perspective on racing for years. So we teamed up with Ben to take a deep dive into the science (and lack of by some) that goes into clipless shoes and the preferences of the best riders in the world.

Five Ten have worked with the world's leading athletes to develop the best and most winning clipless shoes in the modern history of DH racing. Discover how and why cleat position and having a shoe that is optimised for personal preference can make all the difference.

Discover more about the Five Ten Hellcat and Hellcat Pro at www.adidas.com/fiveten

7 Comments
  • 8 3
 We cant get enough of Ben Cathro!
  • 3 0
 Possibly dodgey maths... but a clear consensus from the pros. It'd be nice to have an even further back option! I'm sure someone could sort it out.
  • 1 0
 If you jump 10.43 Ben talks about why this is!
  • 1 1
 I'm not a 100% DH guy but my clips go in the middle, if I put them full back like the pros I feel like my body is not far enough BACK to handle a drop or something where I have to put my whole body back...
Maybe DH circuits are like current BMX tracks.
  • 2 0
 Watching this and getting back to the Sam Hill's clips made my day. Pure gold Smile
  • 1 0
 Cleats with flat pedals?!? WTF? Blasphemy!
  • 2 1
 Flat pedals win medals







