Video: The 'Science' Behind Cleat Positioning with Ben Cathro

With the 2024 season kick off just days away, we take a deep dive into how and why the pro's make the choices they do when it comes to clipless shoes.

[I[Words by FiveTenProfessional racer, team manager, presenter and all round lover of downhill racing, Ben Cathro, has been giving us the inside line and the pro's perspective on racing for years. So we teamed up with Ben to take a deep dive into the science (and lack of by some) that goes into clipless shoes and the preferences of the best riders in the world.Five Ten have worked with the world's leading athletes to develop the best and most winning clipless shoes in the modern history of DH racing. Discover how and why cleat position and having a shoe that is optimised for personal preference can make all the difference.Discover more about the Five Ten Hellcat and Hellcat Pro at www.adidas.com/fiveten