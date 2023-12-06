Video: The Side of DH We Don’t Talk About - Pinkbike Racing S2E4

Dec 6, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Side of DH We Don’t Talk About
Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 4


After her 4th place finish at World Champs, Aimi begins to question whether or not she belongs in World Cup racing. With only a few races left to impress factory teams, it is imperative she finish her final year in Juniors strong. Can she dig deep and find the intensity needed to finish off the year on top?


photo
Views in Leogang.

photo
Big disappointment in Loudenville.




Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


