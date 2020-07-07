Video: The Sounds of Hardtail Shredding in Pemberton

We were intent on catching the sound of the bike and rider tearing down the trail. The almost cliché clicks of the freehub, the huffing and puffing, the rocks and duff getting chewed up by sheer speed and power and of course that awesome sound we can only describe as schralp. Sam was set up with a chest mounted mic. Radek had me use a handheld stereo mic that I aimed at Sam as he rode. There was a long pencil/shotgun condenser mic that we hid nearby specific features that we felt would make an interesting sound. Radek also had the mic from his camera. The only struggle for me was not yelping every time Sam did something terrifying. — Cookie