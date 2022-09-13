Video: The Southern California Good Days with 16-Year-Old Eddie Reynolds

Sep 13, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

Eddie Reynolds is one of the lucky ones. Born and raised in Southern California he spends his summer days going between his three favorite sports: biking, skating, and surfing. Whether on a Shonky in the skate park, his Process 134 at the local trails, the Process X on rougher stuff, or the rusty old tricycle, Eddie makes it all look good. Infused with that sunny SoCal vibe, Eddie makes sure every day is a Good Day.

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford
Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford
Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford
Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Eddie Reynolds Photo Jimmy Astelford

Photos: Jimmy Astleford / Hill Awaits
Video: Satchel Cronk
Music Artist: Ray and Paul Holmberg

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 When I was 16, I was all knees and elbows, puberty was very mean to me. Still rode a lot though. Not sure if I was as good as him.
  • 3 0
 WAPAAH SO PITTED brah Good-looking rattler too.
  • 2 0
 Enjoying socal to the fullest. Nice to see that. Although where are your friends? Need to get them out there as well.
  • 2 0
 sssiiiccckkkkk
  • 1 0
 Killing it Eddie!





