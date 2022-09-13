Video: The Southern California Good Days with 16-Year-Old Eddie Reynolds

Eddie Reynolds
is one of the lucky ones. Born and raised in Southern California he spends his summer days going between his three favorite sports: biking, skating, and surfing. Whether on a Shonky
in the skate park, his Process 134
at the local trails, the Process X
on rougher stuff, or the rusty old tricycle, Eddie makes it all look good. Infused with that sunny SoCal vibe, Eddie makes sure every day is a Good Day.
Photos: Jimmy Astleford
/ Hill Awaits
Video: Satchel Cronk
Music Artist: Ray and Paul Holmberg
