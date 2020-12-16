Video: The Steeziest Way to Deliver Pizza

Dec 16, 2020
by slewk apteker  
Bring It

by slewk
Views: 322    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


One global pandemic and a broken down delivery van later, Cape Town’s very own Theo Erlangesen takes his steezy knees to the streets in a spicy act of dedication to both his two wheeled craft and the godliest of all cheesy dishes: The Pizza.

Posted In:
Videos Theo Erlangesen


9 Comments

  • 5 0
 If I order a pizza and you turn up to my house on your sick bike with my pizza looking like this....we goin' riding!
  • 2 0
 Looks in better condition than post of the other pizzas I’ve had delivered
  • 2 0
 I can only imagine thats how Hermes treat any parcel they get their hands on
  • 2 0
 If there’s pineapple on that he can pedal it back up that hill
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/Ct6BUPvE2sM
  • 1 0
 @Hamburgi: lol
  • 1 0
 Would you prefer a fast messy delivery or a half-priced pizza?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImMHsWX5q_o
  • 1 0
 Shredded mozzarella and don't forget the pineapple.
  • 1 0
 Pizza!!!!

Post a Comment



