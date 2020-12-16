Pinkbike.com
Video: The Steeziest Way to Deliver Pizza
Dec 16, 2020
by
slewk apteker
Tweet
Bring It
by
slewk
Views: 322
Faves:
7
Comments: 1
One global pandemic and a broken down delivery van later, Cape Town’s very own Theo Erlangesen takes his steezy knees to the streets in a spicy act of dedication to both his two wheeled craft and the godliest of all cheesy dishes: The Pizza.
Posted In:
Videos
Theo Erlangesen
9 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(17 mins ago)
If I order a pizza and you turn up to my house on your sick bike with my pizza looking like this....we goin' riding!
[Reply]
2
0
mattvanders
(15 mins ago)
Looks in better condition than post of the other pizzas I’ve had delivered
[Reply]
2
0
low-n-slow
(8 mins ago)
I can only imagine thats how Hermes treat any parcel they get their hands on
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
(9 mins ago)
If there’s pineapple on that he can pedal it back up that hill
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(7 mins ago)
youtu.be/Ct6BUPvE2sM
[Reply]
1
0
sewer-rat
(7 mins ago)
@Hamburgi
:
[Reply]
1
0
qblambda
(3 mins ago)
Would you prefer a fast messy delivery or a half-priced pizza?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImMHsWX5q_o
[Reply]
1
0
AntN
(5 mins ago)
Shredded mozzarella and don't forget the pineapple.
[Reply]
1
0
Acid11
(2 days ago)
Pizza!!!!
[Reply]
