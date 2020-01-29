Video: The Stories Behind Dylan Forbes' Hand-Painted Helmets in 'Memories in Paint'

Jan 29, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  


Most of us can agree that the riding season passes by too quickly. After a couple of road trips with your friends you can chalk up the season as a success, but there’s always more to ride. As mountain bikers, we think back on our rides and often associate it with the bike we were riding at the time. Dylan Forbes takes that line of thinking a step further and thinks, “what helmet design was that?”

In 2012, while visiting family in Newfoundland, Dylan was given an opportunity by a friend in the form of a deal. His lifelong friend, Mark Squires, pitched to Dylan that if he did a custom paint job on his welding mask, he’d cover the costs of Dylan’s compressor, paints, and airbrush.

Fast forward to current day and Dylan’s memories are jogged by looking back at his personalized helmets. From the welding mask that reminds him of his lifelong friend, to his first custom bike helmet that caused endless frustrations when dealing with vents and curves of the outer shell. To him, each helmet means something different and is filled with fond memories.

Custom helmet paint project

This year, his helmet was dedicated to Taylor, Dylan's first dog. Like all pets, she was incredibly important to him and would go on bike rides, come to work - they were nearly inseparable. Taylor passed away in 2018 which inspired Dylan to apply a portrait he’d done of Taylor to a new medium. A fresh helmet for the season was the perfect way to carry the spirit of his dog, Taylor, with him on every ride.

Custom helmet paint project
Custom helmet paint project

Custom helmet paint project
Taylor the dog

Custom helmet paint project
Dylan with his new dog, Moe
Custom helmet paint project


Presented by Rocky Mountain
Video by: One Antler Productions
Still photography: Mitch Gulliver and Mark Mackay

Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Dylan Forbes


2 Comments

  • 10 0
 Best damn video I've seen in since I don't know when. When I got up this morning, I sure as hell didn't think to myself "You're going to watch a video about helmet painting....and you're going to cry"
  • 1 0
 This is absolutely awesome!!!

