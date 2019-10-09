Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: The Stories of 3 Adaptive Riders in 'Resilient' - Race Face Creator Series

Oct 9, 2019
by Race Face  

Filmmaker: Connor Tieulie

Synopsis: Life flourishes when you can learn to push down barriers and challenges that can be thrown at you out of nowhere. Jerad Fischer, Lindsey Runkel, and Dan Soller are the living proof of how you can keep shredding and attacking life with a positive and tenacious attitude after a life-changing injury. From Colorado local dirt jumps, to Highland Mountain, to the Adaptive MTB World Champs, "Resilient" will prove that we are all capable of what we put our minds to!

Why We Chose this Film: Overcoming obstacles is a way of life for individuals dealing with life-changing injuries. Connor presents three inspiring stories of adaptive mountain bikers challenging themselves and living life with a positive and determined attitude. It's so powerful to see how bikes continue to play such a huge role in their journeys and it reminds us that the sense of freedom that we feel when riding is something that ties us together, no matter what's in front of us.





Tune in on Friday for our final film of the week - Jake Frew's Redefining Success - a search for stories of pushing back against cultural norms and finding your own version of success.



 mtb supporting the human spirit. Got nothing but love for this and all the people that strive to be better on the trail not matter what has happened in there lives. I will drop all my excused and head to the trail directly. In fact i would even retract my comments on ebike and state that this is 100% legit use fo a motor!!

