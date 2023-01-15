Video: Creating a Wild Adventure for the Stone King Rally

Jan 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSanta Cruz Stone King Rally is the evolution of backcountry MTB enduro competition. Containing the same blend of wild adventure and gravity racing excitement that Trans-Provence introduced in 2009 and refined over the course of a decade, we now take things to new levels on a 100% original itinerary from the High Alps to the Mediterranean.

Stone King’s truly transalpine itinerary - crossing the Alps’ central watershed not once but twice - will take in two countries and four distinct regional areas: the majestic Queyras Regional Park (France), the mystical Occitan Valleys of Piemonte (Italy), the wild Roya Valley (France) and, last but not least, the revered coastal mountains of Liguria (Italy).

Each of these zones contains its own brand of mind-blowing descents and incredible journey-style trails. The inextricable link between these trails, the cultural heritage and the agricultural or industrial history of each valley is critical to the spirit of a backcountry adventure like Stone King; riders will experience in a variety of formats a thread of associated stories throughout the race and tour versions of the itinerary. Santa Cruz Bicycles


