Video: The Story Behind Cumberland, BC's Trail Network in 'For The Love Of Dirt: Dodge City'

Mountain biking would be nowhere without its strong community of rider-workers. Whether they built the local mountain bike scene or sprouted up because of it, every good trail system has a dedicated group of people working (often behind the scenes) to keep it thriving. From the trail builders shaping the dirt to the lodging owners taking a chance on tourism to the bartender pouring your post-ride pint, these people are the heart of every vibrant mountain bike scene.Our new video series, entitled For The Love Of Dirt, celebrates these people and tells their stories. Each episode will focus on a different trail network and the people and places that give it life.Our first episode takes place in Cumberland, BC, where local villagers are buying land back from timber companies to cultivate a biking and hiking paradise. With more than 170 trails winding through the lush mountain landscape and a town full of friendly faces, “Dodge City” is about earn a spot on your must-ride list.