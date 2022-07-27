Watch
Video: The Story Behind Loic Bruni's New Rust-Painted Demo
Jul 27, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Loïc Bruni went from "the kid with the rusted bike" to the "world champion with the rusted bike."
—
Specialized
Videos
Video
DH Bikes
Specialized
Specialized Demo
Loic Bruni
5 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
Acid11
(28 mins ago)
Some actual HD pics of the paint job would be nice....
[Reply]
2
0
misteraustin
(7 mins ago)
I think this is my favorite paint job I've ever seen on a DH race bike. So good, would love to see more creativity like this.
[Reply]
1
0
Lemke
(32 mins ago)
"In rust we trust." Sick paint job and tribute to Bruni's roots. Love it.
[Reply]
1
1
Boych12
(37 mins ago)
Rusty!!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lroZLN1gQnw&ab_channel=ZStomp
[Reply]
2
2
sammyhedlund
(11 mins ago)
So wack lol
[Reply]
