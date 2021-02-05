Video: Creating the UK's first Trail Centers in 'Trail Tales' Ep1.

Feb 5, 2021
by Orbea  

So often we ask ourselves what makes a great trail. Perhaps the real question should be who makes a great trail?



In "Build it & they will come" we rewind back to the mid-90s. Twenty-five years ago, a small group of pioneers realized that mountain biking didn’t have to simply be about riding what was already on the ground. They decided to create their own trails. More than that, they wanted to build trails that could be enjoyed by everyone: singletrack that was challenging and fun for beginners and experienced riders alike.

The vision of riders like Dafydd Davies in Wales and Rik Allsop in Scotland changed the riding landscape in the UK for good. The trail center was born.



A quarter of a decade later we revisit their handiwork to ask what the key to the trail center’s longevity has been. We discover everything that makes mountain biking great: flow, community, and passion.


In 2020 there exists over 2,500km of purpose-built trail in the UK, ridden by millions each year. Build it & they will come.




Posted In:
Videos Orbea


