Video: The Story Behind the Story of 'Wild Rides' with Finn Iles & Rob Warner

May 16, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Finn Iles commentates on some of his scenes from Rob’s Wild Rides — the series that took Finn to South America last year for some pretty incredible riding.

Watch them all here.

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Rob Warner


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124629 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
77599 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72120 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
34808 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33662 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
30624 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
28438 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
28269 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006533
Mobile Version of Website