Video: The Story Behind the Trails in La Grave, France

Mar 18, 2023
by Dakine  

Ptor Spricenieks enjoys some airtime in a fully loaded 40L pack. Photo by Morgan Bodet
Ptor Spricenieks, a legendary ski mountaineer and La Grave trail builder, sends it with a loaded 40L Builder Pack.

Photo by Morgan Bodet
Pascal Vallin tests out his latest creation. Photo by Morgan Bodet
Pascal Vallin, the President of L'association de velo alternatif de La Grave (AVAG). He digs, he rides.

The 40L pack is ideal for big projects accessed on foot Photo by Morgan Bodet
Photo by Morgan Bodet
Ptor Spricenieks hikes into the build zone with the 40L Builder Pack.


Ptor Spricenieks with a fully loaded 40L Builder Pack. Photo by Morgan Bodet
Power tools, hand tools, fuel, food, water and more, the 40L Builder Pack is a beast.

Photo by Morgan Bodet
Pascal Vallin works on the lower section. Photo by Morgan Bodet

Pascal Vallin heads home after a long day of trail work. Photo by Morgan Bodet
Pascal Vallin enjoys the ride home in the 25L Builder Pack.

Vinny T rides the tech alpine trails of La Grave. Photo Morgan Bodet
Vinny T tests out the new zone.

The build crew rides to the zone Photo by Morgan Bodet
THIS IS LA GRAVE
Photo by Morgan Bodet

The 40L Builder Pack also has room for a baguette. Photo by Morgan Bodet
The outer fuel pockets work well for baguettes too.

25L Builder Pack
25L Builder Pack
The all new 25L Builder Pack

25L Builder Pack
25L Builder Pack
Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations, and the expandable, removeable floating cargo pocket fits large power tools.



40L Builder Pack
40L Builder Pack
The redesigned 40L Builder Pack

40L Builder Pack
40L Builder Pack
The 40L Builder Pack features multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, and first aid and converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry

Cinematography: Maxime Rambaud
Photos: Morgan Bodet
Editing: Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective

Posted In:
Videos Dakine


0 Comments






