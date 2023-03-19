Video: The Story Behind the Trails in La Grave, France

Ptor Spricenieks, a legendary ski mountaineer and La Grave trail builder, sends it with a loaded 40L Builder Pack.

Pascal Vallin, the President of L'association de velo alternatif de La Grave (AVAG). He digs, he rides.

Ptor Spricenieks hikes into the build zone with the 40L Builder Pack.

Power tools, hand tools, fuel, food, water and more, the 40L Builder Pack is a beast.

Pascal Vallin enjoys the ride home in the 25L Builder Pack.

Vinny T tests out the new zone.

THIS IS LA GRAVE

The outer fuel pockets work well for baguettes too.

The all new 25L Builder Pack

Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations, and the expandable, removeable floating cargo pocket fits large power tools.

The redesigned 40L Builder Pack

The 40L Builder Pack features multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, and first aid and converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry

Cinematography: Maxime RambaudPhotos: Morgan BodetEditing: Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective