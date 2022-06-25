Video: The Story Behind Universal Trail Design in Jackson Hole in 'Digging for Answers'

There is an art to building a bike trail on the rugged terrain of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. It takes a lot of hard work from a dedicated, creative trail crew to dig and shape lines down the mountain in a unique way.



Joe Stone, Director of Mission at Teton Adaptive, and Ranyon D'arge, JHMR's Mountain Design Manager, teamed up to rethink what's possible with JHMR's newest trail, Deepest Darkest. Inspired by a conversation and their mutual connection to Pierre Bergman, a JHMR employee whose life was forever changed due to a biking injury, they created a universal trail design that not only brings flow, speed, and excitement to adaptive and non-adaptive riders alike but also strengthens the bond within the biking community.