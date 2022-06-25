Video: The Story Behind Universal Trail Design in Jackson Hole in 'Digging for Answers'

Jun 25, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThere is an art to building a bike trail on the rugged terrain of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. It takes a lot of hard work from a dedicated, creative trail crew to dig and shape lines down the mountain in a unique way.

Joe Stone, Director of Mission at Teton Adaptive, and Ranyon D'arge, JHMR's Mountain Design Manager, teamed up to rethink what's possible with JHMR's newest trail, Deepest Darkest. Inspired by a conversation and their mutual connection to Pierre Bergman, a JHMR employee whose life was forever changed due to a biking injury, they created a universal trail design that not only brings flow, speed, and excitement to adaptive and non-adaptive riders alike but also strengthens the bond within the biking community.


Regions in Article
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Trails in Article
Deepest Darkest

Posted In:
Videos Adaptive Mtb


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I just rode with Stacy Kohut in Whistler because as I build trails I wanted to make them accessible to people on other types of bikes. He was gracious enough to let me follow him down for a lap and watch how he rides. He only needs 36-40' of clearance between trees or the width of wood features. Nothing else mattered, it blew my mind watching him choose two lines at all times for left/right wheels and ride big drops, over big rocks or roots on one side at a time and rail berms on two wheels.
  • 1 0
 Show me the rules where you're allowed to do this?





