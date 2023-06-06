Video: The Story of Brett Rheeder's 2022 Red Bull Rampage

Rider: Brett Rheeder
Words: Commencal
Film, Edit, & Photo: Cole Nelson
From dialing in a custom FRS bike in Andorra to getting the wild card invitation at Proving Grounds, Volume I
showed the necessary steps to get back into the highest level of freeride competition after a 2.5-year hiatus.
VOLUME II dives into the mindset of Brett and his new perspective toward competition. Following his team through the grueling 10-day process of Red Bull Rampage, this is a statement of pushing boundaries for what’s possible in trail building and biking.
|The Volume series helped me transform into a better person. At first I didn’t fully understand the importance of telling my story of returning to competition after 2.5 years off, but now it is clear that it was to be able to put a positive message into the world.—Brett Rheeder
We thank Red Bull Media House for their collaboration on Volume II.
