Video: The Story of Brett Rheeder's 2022 Red Bull Rampage

Jun 6, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Rider: Brett Rheeder
Words: Commencal
Film, Edit, & Photo: Cole Nelson

From dialing in a custom FRS bike in Andorra to getting the wild card invitation at Proving Grounds, Volume I showed the necessary steps to get back into the highest level of freeride competition after a 2.5-year hiatus.

VOLUME II dives into the mindset of Brett and his new perspective toward competition. Following his team through the grueling 10-day process of Red Bull Rampage, this is a statement of pushing boundaries for what’s possible in trail building and biking.

CMNCL VOLUME II

bigquotesThe Volume series helped me transform into a better person. At first I didn’t fully understand the importance of telling my story of returning to competition after 2.5 years off, but now it is clear that it was to be able to put a positive message into the world.Brett Rheeder

We thank Red Bull Media House for their collaboration on Volume II.

