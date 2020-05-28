Video: The Story of GT's Suspension Development in 'Full Travel' Ep. 5

Chapter 5: In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you’ve been.



From the bike that started it all - the RTS, to today’s LTS lineup, GT’s full suspension development story has been a wild ride with plenty of ups and downs. Our technology has evolved over the years, but this hasn't - our passion for making bikes that are fun to ride, and sharing our stoke for two wheels! Thank you to everyone who has been involved in making GT what it is today. From the engineers to the riders, and of course, the fans! — GT Bicycles