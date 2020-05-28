Video: The Story of GT's Suspension Development in 'Full Travel' Ep. 5

May 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesChapter 5: In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you’ve been.

From the bike that started it all - the RTS, to today’s LTS lineup, GT’s full suspension development story has been a wild ride with plenty of ups and downs. Our technology has evolved over the years, but this hasn't - our passion for making bikes that are fun to ride, and sharing our stoke for two wheels! Thank you to everyone who has been involved in making GT what it is today. From the engineers to the riders, and of course, the fans! GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos GT Brian Lopes Hans Rey Martin Maes


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126303 views
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
88446 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
74557 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
74090 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
54921 views
Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
47834 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
47811 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
42763 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 @5:45 O2bikers magazine with the old logo from the nineties, I have it downstairs! I think it was taken at some Grundig DH world cup in Cap d'Ail or Cap d'Agde www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ0fsxv-KNw
  • 1 0
 Very well done video....
  • 1 0
 Where is Nico the ET?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008578
Mobile Version of Website