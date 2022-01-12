close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: The Story of Neko Mulally's Self-Designed Bike - Frameworks Ep. 1

Jan 12, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesLogan and I are proud to present FRAMEWORKS. A 12 part series starting today!

Downhill racing and bike tech have been a passion of mine throughout my career. I've been lucky enough to ride for some of the best teams in the industry and have taken away valuable insight from each. From the bike set up to the team around you, there is more that goes into downhill racing than we see watching the race.

Follow along with me this season as I shine some light on what works for me... and what doesn't. I'll give an honest look at the development of my downhill frame, building a race program from the ground up, and everything in between. Depending on the race schedule, videos will drop monthly.Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Neko Mulally DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
79693 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
73389 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
53607 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
46714 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
44405 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
41613 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
36151 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
32659 views

24 Comments

  • 11 0
 Watching this unfold could be the best thing in 2022.......
  • 6 1
 He preempted the session comment. The commenters will be both honored and slightly dismayed. Lovely.
  • 5 0
 Neko has a BMX background?
  • 4 0
 Impossible. We all would have heard about it
  • 4 0
 What kid into bikes in the US in the last 30 years doesn’t?
  • 2 0
 @DHhack: Judging by the average mountain biker's bunny hop, I'd say a lot.
  • 2 0
 SO SICK! Neko is such an amazing ambassador for the sport, it is really cool to see him doing his own thing. Brilliant guy. Can't wait to see how the season unfolds.
  • 4 1
 Damn... Neko looks FAAAAAST on that thing! Can't wait to see more!
  • 1 0
 Goosebumps!

FTW is an absolute legend.

Neko rides Kanuga Bike Park like he built it himself! :-)

I'll be glued to his progress throughout the season.

Thanks Neko!
  • 1 0
 So unbelievably stoked for this. Might be my first year to watch worldcups live.
  • 3 1
 I love these.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Mulally
  • 1 0
 That little itty bitty seat tube bugs the heck out of me.
  • 1 0
 Good luck. So cool and the bike looks incredible already.
  • 1 0
 Exciting project, great to see something different!
  • 1 0
 Poor guy, he didn't watch PB and still thinks that pedal kickback exists.
  • 1 2
 I hope Hyper doesn't sue!! I hope that this works out for him. Getting to actually watch the process is going to be fun.
  • 1 1
 Looks epic.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008600
Mobile Version of Website