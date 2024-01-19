Video: The Story So Far with Bienvenido Aguado Alba

Words: YT Industries
After collecting the Best Trick, People’s Choice, and McGazza Spirit awards during his breakthrough ride at Red Bull Rampage in 2023, Bienvenido Aguado Alba takes time to lift the lid on his daily life in Barcelona, Spain. “The Story So Far” reveals Bienve’s upbringing and background starting at the dirt jump paradise La Poma, which kicked off his 14 year partnership with YT Industries.
|Before riding mountain bikes, I was a guy working five days a week in the emergency service, whilst also doing gymnastics, acrobatics and parkour in my free time. I was looking for something in my future that involves sport, but I didn't know at the time it was going to be riding bikes. There was a point in 2018 when YT gave me a carbon TUES. I realised that bike was the best thing ever, and that made me want to switch from slopestyle to the freeride scene.
|Pretty sure my first big career highlight is when I landed the first mountain bike double front flip, at Masters of Dirt in Spain. Was also pretty stoked about the world record 100ft front flip at Darkfest back in 2021 – that was a big highlight for me. Lastly the 2023 Rampage result. It was an awesome feeling to get the peoples recognition about my riding, and all the effort put into that run. So I will say those three are the main ones.
|Right now I’m addicted to speed moto, riding CBR600’s on concrete go kart tracks and medium sized tracks – it's just so good. Love it so much because it’s quite an effort physically and mentally. The way I live keeps me active, and my brain is always thinking about jumping on the bike. Riding moto also helps a lot physically and mentally. I’ve found my peace every morning walking the dogs, and then I can organise myself and what I want to do. I will say that’s the routine, which is something that helps me keep focused.
|For 2024, my goals are my freeride project with YT and Rampage. I want to win Rampage and make you guys the happiest dudes ever.