Video: The Story So Far with Bienvenido Aguado Alba

Jan 19, 2024
by YT Industries  

Words: YT Industries

After collecting the Best Trick, People’s Choice, and McGazza Spirit awards during his breakthrough ride at Red Bull Rampage in 2023, Bienvenido Aguado Alba takes time to lift the lid on his daily life in Barcelona, Spain. “The Story So Far” reveals Bienve’s upbringing and background starting at the dirt jump paradise La Poma, which kicked off his 14 year partnership with YT Industries.


photo

bigquotesBefore riding mountain bikes, I was a guy working five days a week in the emergency service, whilst also doing gymnastics, acrobatics and parkour in my free time. I was looking for something in my future that involves sport, but I didn't know at the time it was going to be riding bikes. There was a point in 2018 when YT gave me a carbon TUES. I realised that bike was the best thing ever, and that made me want to switch from slopestyle to the freeride scene.


photo


bigquotesPretty sure my first big career highlight is when I landed the first mountain bike double front flip, at Masters of Dirt in Spain. Was also pretty stoked about the world record 100ft front flip at Darkfest back in 2021 – that was a big highlight for me. Lastly the 2023 Rampage result. It was an awesome feeling to get the peoples recognition about my riding, and all the effort put into that run. So I will say those three are the main ones.


photo
photo


bigquotesRight now I’m addicted to speed moto, riding CBR600’s on concrete go kart tracks and medium sized tracks – it's just so good. Love it so much because it’s quite an effort physically and mentally. The way I live keeps me active, and my brain is always thinking about jumping on the bike. Riding moto also helps a lot physically and mentally. I’ve found my peace every morning walking the dogs, and then I can organise myself and what I want to do. I will say that’s the routine, which is something that helps me keep focused.


photo


bigquotesFor 2024, my goals are my freeride project with YT and Rampage. I want to win Rampage and make you guys the happiest dudes ever.


Posted In:
Videos YT Industries Bienvenido Aguado


Author Info:
YTIndustries avatar

Member since Jan 8, 2014
97 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
153127 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
83524 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
56319 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
41286 views
[Update: Ryan Pinkerton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
39816 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
39070 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
35131 views
RiDE Creatives Shows Off Unique Gearbox DH Bike Concept
30954 views

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Yeah bienve! stoked to get some background of him







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.032057
Mobile Version of Website