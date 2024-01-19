Video: The Story So Far with Bienvenido Aguado Alba

Right now I’m addicted to speed moto, riding CBR600’s on concrete go kart tracks and medium sized tracks – it's just so good. Love it so much because it’s quite an effort physically and mentally. The way I live keeps me active, and my brain is always thinking about jumping on the bike. Riding moto also helps a lot physically and mentally. I’ve found my peace every morning walking the dogs, and then I can organise myself and what I want to do. I will say that’s the routine, which is something that helps me keep focused.