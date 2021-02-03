Video: The Struggles Behind the Scenes of Danny MacAskill's 'Slabs'

Feb 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny MacAskill’s most recent video project The Slabs has travelled around the world and already hit over 2 million views. Time to tell a bit more about the ups and downs, the efforts and struggles the crew took on during those two production days out in the very remote Cuillins on the Isle of Skye. The Behind the Scenes video shows sketchy slab riding on wet rock, mountain bikers becoming rock climbers, drone crashes, lost GoPros and lots more.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Macaskill


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
88362 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
84179 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
67154 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
49683 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
44608 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
42646 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
40348 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
39713 views

6 Comments

  • 10 0
 Imagine being a mountain goat minding you own business munching some grass on the slabs, then along come some dude on a bike and rides right through you lunch. Wtf.
  • 3 0
 Let this video be a deterrent to those less skilled than MacAskill . If he had a hard time with the terrain, the les skilled rider will be phoning for an air ambulance .
  • 1 0
 Incredible edit. Gives a really good sense of perspective of what Danny MacAskill can do. The limits of what is possible on a bike keep getting pushed.
  • 1 0
 Danny: Mentions the sticky tyres

Continental: Stonks


What a bonkers place to ride a bike, damn.
  • 1 0
 What a place to ride, stunning

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007769
Mobile Version of Website