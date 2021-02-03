Video: The Struggles Behind the Scenes of Danny MacAskill's 'Slabs'

Danny MacAskill’s most recent video project The Slabs has travelled around the world and already hit over 2 million views. Time to tell a bit more about the ups and downs, the efforts and struggles the crew took on during those two production days out in the very remote Cuillins on the Isle of Skye. The Behind the Scenes video shows sketchy slab riding on wet rock, mountain bikers becoming rock climbers, drone crashes, lost GoPros and lots more.