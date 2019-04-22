Pinkbike.com
Video: The Syndicate at Sea Otter
Apr 22, 2019
by
Brian Park
The good old Ocean Weasel has come and gone, and Luca Shaw, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar, and Steve Peat did the things.
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
robito
(0 mins ago)
“Dude. It didn’t even feel that good.” Nice to see the brother without the big sponsorships win.
[Reply]
+ 1
n1ck
(20 mins ago)
www.dap.com/dap-products-ph/dynaflex-ultra-advanced-exterior-sealant
Soooooooo, tire glue?
[Reply]
+ 1
grundletroll
(2 mins ago)
I guess it let's him run lower pressures without the bead unseating from the rim
[Reply]
+ 1
martin737
(24 mins ago)
Perhaps Luca should do more CX in the off season
[Reply]
+ 0
endlessblockades
(49 mins ago)
I was going to leave work, but....maybe Loris will say something so French
[Reply]
