Video: The Syndicate at Sea Otter

Apr 22, 2019
by Brian Park  

The good old Ocean Weasel has come and gone, and Luca Shaw, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar, and Steve Peat did the things.

  • + 1
 “Dude. It didn’t even feel that good.” Nice to see the brother without the big sponsorships win.
  • + 1
 www.dap.com/dap-products-ph/dynaflex-ultra-advanced-exterior-sealant

Soooooooo, tire glue?
  • + 1
 I guess it let's him run lower pressures without the bead unseating from the rim
  • + 1
 Perhaps Luca should do more CX in the off season Wink
  • + 0
 I was going to leave work, but....maybe Loris will say something so French

