Video: The Syndicate, Episode 2 - Fort William

It's a new episode with new puzzlers in the land of Fort William. Santa Cruz's head of Engineering Nick Anderson drops some knowledge about taking the 29er V10 to 11 with the new frame, Loris and Luca turn the ting-ting-ting into buttery smooth whhhhhssshhh in testing, Jordi turns over a new leaf, everyone shreds mini-motos in the UK, and then it all comes down to race day. Watch to the end for a sneak peek of Loris' new race kit. You won't regret it.Produced by Steel City Media.