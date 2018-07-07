Pinkbike.com
Video: The Syndicate, Episode 3 - Leogang
Jul 6, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Go behind the scenes with Kathy, Marshy, Doug, PA, and Laura to see what it's like to be part of the longest-running downhill team. Oh, and there's some racing, too.
@santacruzbicycles
2 Comments
lubigeorgiev
(11 mins ago)
The Syndicate, Episode 3 - Leogang & Fort William* ?
+ 2
bouncinggav
(17 mins ago)
Such a cool team ????
