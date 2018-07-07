VIDEOS

Video: The Syndicate, Episode 3 - Leogang

Jul 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Go behind the scenes with Kathy, Marshy, Doug, PA, and Laura to see what it's like to be part of the longest-running downhill team. Oh, and there's some racing, too.

Mentions: @santacruzbicycles


2 Comments

  • + 1
 The Syndicate, Episode 3 - Leogang & Fort William* ?
  • + 2
 Such a cool team ????

