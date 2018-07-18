VIDEOS

Video: The Syndicate, Episode 4 - Role Swap at Crankworx Les Gets

Jul 18, 2018
by Joe Bowman  

As the sun rises over the Alps in Les Gets, France, two warriors emerge from the mist. Backed by former and future World Champions, these two heroes will battle for supremacy on the beloved DH track at Crankworx Les Gets. To the West is Jason Marsh, a wily dog past his prime, but capable of vigorous displays of Old Man Strength. To the East is PA Roche, the young gun behind the young gun, predisposed by birth to excited outbursts and sketchy lines.

Unusually, the combatants share a corner-man, and the die-hard devotee of pancakes and bacon will have to navigate European supply lines in order to keep the warriors at the top of their game. Animating the battle is the Old Dog, the Kashima King, the Duvel Devil, the one and only Steve Peat.

Who will emerge victorious? Who will fight another day? Who will eat Luca's cooking? Touch gloves and come out fighting!


Produced by Steel City Media.

MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia


Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
77482 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
72294 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48817 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
47665 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
47620 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
44240 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
39214 views
Review: Giant Trance 2
37099 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 lol.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021042
Mobile Version of Website