close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The Syndicate Kick Off the Racing Season With Testing at Lousa
Mar 17, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Photos: steelcitymedia
We're back with a fresh team, new season and plenty of good times for The Syndicate Episode One!
Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Laurie Greenland join Greg Minnaar to form a new era of SCS racing and what better place to kick things off than a classic Lousa trip.
Plenty of new bikes, people and paintballs to try out as the new crew settle in together as they build up for Lourdes World Cup next week!
—
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Posted In:
Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Greg Minnaar
Jackson Goldstone
Laurie Greenland
Nina Hoffmann
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
50818 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
49345 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
43425 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
38154 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
36933 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
32802 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
30308 views
Bike Check: Madnes Bicycles' Made-in-France 'Stellar 27.5' Enduro Bike
30041 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Jeff197206
(26 mins ago)
Goldstone vs Marini... The duel to be watched this year in Junior?
[Reply]
1
1
housem8d
(22 mins ago)
Can Pinkbike please get rid of the Trailforks banner?!
@brianpark
[Reply]
1
0
housem8d
(14 mins ago)
On the mobile version; I always have to x it out. Maybe theres another way to promote it that isn’t as obnoxious?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009274
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
@brianpark
Post a Comment