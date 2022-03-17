close
Video: The Syndicate Kick Off the Racing Season With Testing at Lousa

Mar 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Photos: steelcitymedia

bigquotesWe're back with a fresh team, new season and plenty of good times for The Syndicate Episode One!

Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Laurie Greenland join Greg Minnaar to form a new era of SCS racing and what better place to kick things off than a classic Lousa trip.

Plenty of new bikes, people and paintballs to try out as the new crew settle in together as they build up for Lourdes World Cup next week! Santa Cruz Syndicate










Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Goldstone vs Marini... The duel to be watched this year in Junior?
  • 1 1
 Can Pinkbike please get rid of the Trailforks banner?!
@brianpark
  • 1 0
 On the mobile version; I always have to x it out. Maybe theres another way to promote it that isn’t as obnoxious?

Post a Comment



