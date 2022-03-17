Video: The Syndicate Kick Off the Racing Season With Testing at Lousa

We're back with a fresh team, new season and plenty of good times for The Syndicate Episode One!



Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Laurie Greenland join Greg Minnaar to form a new era of SCS racing and what better place to kick things off than a classic Lousa trip.



Plenty of new bikes, people and paintballs to try out as the new crew settle in together as they build up for Lourdes World Cup next week! — Santa Cruz Syndicate