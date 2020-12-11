Video: The Syndicate Take On the 2020 DH World Champs & World Cups in 'No Time to Cry'

While the latest James Bond film continues to be postponed, The Syndicate steps in for your eyes only... filling the void with a new feature length episode.



Joe Bowman’s gold finger has been on the button to capture the World Championships and World Cups from this spectre of a year.



Sky fall in the shape of rain and snow meant the Worlds was not enough to satisfy most race fans this season. Thankfully the team charged into the following races with a view to a kill. And kill it they did, with Luca returning to form, Loris taking back-to-back wins in Maribor, and Greg taking a 1st and 2nd place in Lousa. Proving you never say never again when it comes to The G.O.A.T.



And Peaty? He’s been like a man on her majesty’s secret service, gathering intel from every corner of the mountain and feeding it back to the riders to prepare for changing track conditions. Thanks to all the crew’s hard work, the Syndicate brought home the #1 team ranking for the year.



This latest installment of The Syndicate franchise also marks Loris Vergier’s final appearance as a Santa Cruz agent. After four great years together, it’s time to say au revoir to the self-proclaimed #7. We’re proud to have supported Loris’ rise from fast frenchie to World Cup winner and we wish him all the best for the future.



Greg, Luca and Steve all remain on the team for next year along with all our main partners. You can follow the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s continuing exploits on the team homepage, Instagram and Youtube.



2020 has been an odd year but we leave the races completely stirred, not shaken, and are looking forward to the 2021 season already. So until then, grab a Vesper Martini, tune into the episode and enjoy a Happy Holidays from all of us! — The Syndicate