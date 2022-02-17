close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: The Tech Details on Neko Mulally's High Pivot Prototype - In Depth Ep. 2

Feb 17, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Last week, Neko published a close look at his low pivot prototype. Now, it's time to check out the high pivot version.

bigquotesThis is a basic video series where I will go in depth on why I did what I did, how I managed to get there and what the results were. Follow along if you want to learn all of the details!Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Neko Mulally DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
65785 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
60834 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
47074 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
46117 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
39910 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
38876 views
Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More
33065 views
'Aggro Gravel' is a Thing Now, Apparently
31311 views

8 Comments

  • 17 0
 As an engineer with a bmx background, I approve of this series. Neko, you are awesome!
  • 2 0
 As a keyboard warrior, I approve this comment.
  • 2 0
 @porkchopsandwich: hawks fan here, good luck out there this weekend
  • 1 0
 Cool project! Bet its expensive but you also get an awesome experience out of designing your own frame. That alone has a value. Impressive and good luck!

Also is shock bolt issues a high pivot thing? Since leaving my BMX days behind ive cracked a handful of shockbolts on a Supreme frame and its super annoying cause sometimes the threaded part gets stuck in the linkage so you gotta drill it out..
  • 1 0
 As many others have said after the first video, I really enjoy these because they're not full of marketing crap. As someone who loves welding and has had custom parts made before (hello $5000 gauge panel), I can totally appreciate your breakdown of the construction expense.

Thank you very much, and I'll actually be paying attention to downhill this year.
  • 2 0
 I'm not an engineer nor do I have a BMX background but I'm pretty sure aluminum doesn't give off sparks like that.
  • 1 0
 Tubing is aluminum but some of the connection points and bolts are steel alloy.
  • 1 0
 “For all the hippies out there.”
Neko has the luxury of calling out the hippies and the necks because he is about as genuinely a nice guys as it gets.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007960
Mobile Version of Website