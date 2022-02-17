Video: The Tech Details on Neko Mulally's High Pivot Prototype - In Depth Ep. 2

Last week, Neko published a close look at his low pivot prototype. Now, it's time to check out the high pivot version.
|This is a basic video series where I will go in depth on why I did what I did, how I managed to get there and what the results were. Follow along if you want to learn all of the details!—Neko Mulally
8 Comments
Also is shock bolt issues a high pivot thing? Since leaving my BMX days behind ive cracked a handful of shockbolts on a Supreme frame and its super annoying cause sometimes the threaded part gets stuck in the linkage so you gotta drill it out..
Thank you very much, and I'll actually be paying attention to downhill this year.
Neko has the luxury of calling out the hippies and the necks because he is about as genuinely a nice guys as it gets.
Post a Comment