Video: The Top 3 Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle
Mar 9, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Riders came out swinging! Emil Johansson emerged, your new champion. The official recap of the Maxxis Tires - USA Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza is here.
Crankwrox
1 Comment
Samarius
(40 mins ago)
Fedko's run. > Rogatkin's.
