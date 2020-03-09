Video: The Top 3 Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle

Mar 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesRiders came out swinging! Emil Johansson emerged, your new champion. The official recap of the Maxxis Tires - USA Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza is here.Crankwrox


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Fedko's run. > Rogatkin's.

