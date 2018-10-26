Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
Oct 26, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
1. Brett Rheeder
2. Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Ethan Nell
@redbullbike
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
mtbdude562
(46 mins ago)
Stoked e-boy got the podium Also one of the best venues for rampage ever Amazed at the progression and stoke overall at this event
[Reply]
+ 2
sosickdude
(21 mins ago)
Maybe this year everyone will just appreciate the awesome runs and event as a whole and not get their knickers in a twist about the judging and other minor issues!
But dope runs by all, hella stoked for Rheeder woo!
[Reply]
+ 2
medievalbiking
(12 mins ago)
Just glad nobody got hurt with some of those monster crashes
[Reply]
