Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
1. Brett Rheeder




2. Andreu Lacondeguy




3. Ethan Nell




MENTIONS: @redbullbike


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Stoked e-boy got the podium Also one of the best venues for rampage ever Amazed at the progression and stoke overall at this event
  • + 2
 Maybe this year everyone will just appreciate the awesome runs and event as a whole and not get their knickers in a twist about the judging and other minor issues! Big Grin But dope runs by all, hella stoked for Rheeder woo!
  • + 2
 Just glad nobody got hurt with some of those monster crashes

