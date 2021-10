Red Bull Joyride might have gotten away this year, but there was no way British Columbia could let the summer go by without a world-class MTB Slopestyle event. As luck would have it, Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff have been keeping themselves very busy in SilverStar Bike Park lately. Over the last two years, they have built an absolute fire of a Slopestyle course with tons of potential to drive the evolution of the sport above and beyond. — Red Bull BIke