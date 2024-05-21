Video: The Trail-Building Journey of Max McCulloch in Cumberland in 'Life of a Trail'

May 21, 2024
by Rossignol Bikes  

Cumberland hosts one of the most vibrant trail networks on Vancouver Island, but a network of that size comes with a lot of effort. “Life of a Trail” showcases Max McCulloch's journey to revitalize a section on one of the most popular trails in the area - Vanilla. With support from Rossignol and UROC, Max embarks on a mission to reshape the trail after recent logging activities. Through 20+ build days and 100+ hours of labor, Max and his team transform the section into something they hope will last for years to come.

However, Max soon realizes that trail maintenance is an ongoing endeavor, compounded by factors like climate change and heavy usage. This realization underscores the importance of supporting local trail organizations and building efforts within the community.

Aligned with Rossignol's Respect Program, which prioritizes environmental conservation, the project allocates a portion of its budget to UROC. As a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for mountain biking, UROC plays a crucial role in trail maintenance, event hosting, and youth engagement, ensuring the sustainability of trails like Vanilla for future generations.

Produced by: Max McCulloch
Cinematography: Liam Morgan & Max McCulloch
Orginal Vanilla Builders: Mario Fehrenberg & Scott Stansburry
Building assistance: Liam Morgan & Merin Pearce
Special thanks to UROC (United Rider Of Cumberland): Dougal Browne & Alex Clynes


