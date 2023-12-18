Video: The Trailrippers Shred their Home Trails in Dyfi & Race DH in 'Flow'

Trailrippers present "Flow", an award-winning short film produced with Endura.Nathan and Ruben are two young brothers from the Dyfi Valley in Mid Wales who love mountain biking. The short film "Flow" tells their family story, how they first got into riding and then racing. Life for the boys brings plenty of challenges, especially as they have both been diagnosed with Autism. Nathan also has ADHD and Dyslexia. But being neurodivergent has many benefits too when it comes to riding bikes fast!"Flow" sees the brothers shredding their home trails in the Dyfi Forest and sending it big at the Atherton's Dyfi Bike Park. The film crew joined them at the Glencoe round of the British Cycling National Downhill Series in 2023 following them in the pits and on the race track. Woven in with fast riding, they share what life is like with the help of their Mum.Produced by Endura and the Trailrippers, "Flow" was directed, shot and edited by Scottish filmmaker Andy McCandlish, with additional cinematography and editing by Ashley Leung of Tiny House Creatives. Still photography by Nils Bussink.Flow recently premiered at Kendal Mountain Festival and has already picked up its first award as Best Short Film at the Fort William Mountain Festival (15th – 18th February 2024). It has also earned up a third set of laurels after being selected for the London Mountain Film Festival (23rd February - 10th March 2024). The film has been submitted for a series of international mountain film festivals over coming months.Best Short Film - Fort William Mountain Festival 2024Premiere - Kendal Mountain Festival 2023Selected - London Mountain FestivalDirector - Andy McCandlishProducer - Martin Steele for EnduraProducer - The TrailrippersCinematography - Ashley Leung, Andy McCandlishEditor - Andy McCandlishAdditional Editing - Ashley Leung2nd Camera - Martin SteelePhotography - Nils BussinkFlow Logo - Charles John