Video: The Trans-Cascadia Experience with Transition Bikes

Oct 3, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
The Transcascadia Experience

by TransitionBikeCompany
Enter the loam vortex of Trans-Cascadia. 4 days of blind backcountry racing on trails rarely ever ridden. It's a true #partyinthewoods!

Video created by Skye Schillhammer, Gunnar Oliphant and Oliver Parish

TransCascadia 2019


 Think I’ve just watched MTV. Quality
 Yes! But...what's with all the rap?
 This will happen for me.

