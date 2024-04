The details of Loris' custom frame are being kept under wraps for now (literally), but we'll have more details before racing begins next week in Scotland.

Watch as Sacha Earnest, Reece Wilson, Bodhi Kuhn, and Loris Vergier get up to speed in Spain. Loris is aboard a prototype aluminum frame that was created based on his ideal geometry - you can skip to 11:05 to learn a little more about it.