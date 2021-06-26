Video: The Trickstuff Crew Takes on Crankworx Innsbruck

We wanted to write a long post about the awesomeness of Crankworx Innsbruck and how Covid affected us all... And we decided that enough has been said about it. While we can stick to the rules and recommendations to protect the people around us, there is not much this video can do to make things better, but it may put a smile on your face.Trickstuff Riders had a blast at Crankworx. The event happened in a bubble where everyone was either tested regularly or had been fully vaccinated and it almost felt normal. We can't wait for life after the pandemic which has been boring at best and disastrous for many. Sometimes one has almost forgotten life before Covid.Let's do our best to get this over with and finally beat the virus. It is worth the trouble.