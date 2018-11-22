Pinkbike.com
Video: The Trippin Fellaz Ride The Highest Peak in Northern Africa
Nov 22, 2018
by
Trippin Fellaz
Where else can you ride from the highest point in Northern Africa, 4,167 metres, all the way to the cusp of the Sahara, in October? Morocco, that is where! The Trippin chaps went to sniff it out!
