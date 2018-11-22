VIDEOS

Video: The Trippin Fellaz Ride The Highest Peak in Northern Africa

Nov 22, 2018
by Trippin Fellaz  

Where else can you ride from the highest point in Northern Africa, 4,167 metres, all the way to the cusp of the Sahara, in October? Morocco, that is where! The Trippin chaps went to sniff it out!

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo

Trippin - Morocoo


