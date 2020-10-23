Video: The Ultimate Brandon Semenuk RAW 100 Compilation

Oct 23, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Brandon Semenuk and RAW 100... enough said. Watch the ultimate Brandon Semenuk compilation that follows the Canadian freeride mountain biker along his epic RAW 100 MTB sessions across California, Utah and British Columbia.

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Red Bull Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88737 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
75940 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
74632 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61586 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
50438 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
50280 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
42639 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
42504 views

17 Comments

  • 4 0
 I watched this three times while donating platelets this morning, I still do not get how this is possible. The nose bonks to manuals are incredibly stylish.
  • 3 0
 You're not as good at riding as you think you are. Here's proof. *Presses play*
  • 3 0
 My fucking gawd. So graceful. So effortless. Such unreal precision.
  • 3 0
 Thank thee for thy weekend blessings!
  • 2 0
 I'm just grateful to be alive with internet connection at the time I can witness and enjoy his prime
  • 2 0
 When you whip too hard and can't bring it back, so you end up having to do a tailwhip. I thought i was the only one.
  • 1 0
 There is a significant change of style over the years. The creativity not only of his tricks but also of the film director come from another planet.
  • 2 0
 He really loves sliding over those round knobby things
  • 3 0
 I wonder if he was a mogul skier at one point.
  • 1 0
 This is the best. I never imagined Pumped BMX would be more limited in combos than real life...
  • 2 0
 God damn it. Where's the kleenex.
  • 2 0
 Thats so sick it needs testing for corona
  • 1 0
 Hey we share the same first name! And that is unfortunately where our similarities end.
  • 1 0
 It's awesome to see the progression! Those Hydra hubs sound great!
  • 1 0
 Never fails to melt my brain....
  • 1 0
 Wow.
  • 1 3
 No fails?! It’s friday.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010811
Mobile Version of Website