Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: The Ultimate Brandon Semenuk RAW 100 Compilation
Oct 23, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Brandon Semenuk and RAW 100... enough said. Watch the ultimate Brandon Semenuk compilation that follows the Canadian freeride mountain biker along his epic RAW 100 MTB sessions across California, Utah and British Columbia.
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Brandon Semenuk
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
isaacschmidt
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
I watched this three times while donating platelets this morning, I still do not get how this is possible. The nose bonks to manuals are incredibly stylish.
[Reply]
3
0
jkwilliamz
(1 hours ago)
You're not as good at riding as you think you are. Here's proof. *Presses play*
[Reply]
3
0
Dopepedaler
(1 hours ago)
My fucking gawd. So graceful. So effortless. Such unreal precision.
[Reply]
3
0
trek
Plus
(51 mins ago)
Thank thee for thy weekend blessings!
[Reply]
2
0
nikifor88
(28 mins ago)
I'm just grateful to be alive with internet connection at the time I can witness and enjoy his prime
[Reply]
2
0
IntoTheEverflow
(22 mins ago)
When you whip too hard and can't bring it back, so you end up having to do a tailwhip. I thought i was the only one.
[Reply]
1
0
TZAK
(11 mins ago)
There is a significant change of style over the years. The creativity not only of his tricks but also of the film director come from another planet.
[Reply]
2
0
applesauce42
(55 mins ago)
He really loves sliding over those round knobby things
[Reply]
3
0
isaacschmidt
Mod
Plus
(52 mins ago)
I wonder if he was a mogul skier at one point.
[Reply]
1
0
leon-forfar
(48 mins ago)
This is the best. I never imagined Pumped BMX would be more limited in combos than real life...
[Reply]
2
0
juicebanger
(40 mins ago)
God damn it. Where's the kleenex.
[Reply]
2
0
dirtenistderwahnsinn
(30 mins ago)
Thats so sick it needs testing for corona
[Reply]
1
0
mildsauce91
(27 mins ago)
Hey we share the same first name! And that is unfortunately where our similarities end.
[Reply]
1
0
hardcore-hardtail
(45 mins ago)
It's awesome to see the progression! Those Hydra hubs sound great!
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(7 mins ago)
Never fails to melt my brain....
[Reply]
1
0
noplacelikeloam
(49 mins ago)
Wow.
[Reply]
1
3
pinkknip
(20 mins ago)
No fails?! It’s friday.
[Reply]
