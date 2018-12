Video: The Ultimate Japanese Bike Trip in 'Chombo'

First spot: Matsuzaki - Local guide:

Second spot Fujiten - Local Guide:

Third spot Hakuba - Local Guide:

Special Thanks:

Why would you choose Japan as your ultimate biking holidays? Chombo is probably the answer you have always ask yourself.Last summer with the help of local guide Jimi Bush, a French group of friends had the chance to ride some of the best spots of the country of the rising sun. More than a bike trip, they experienced one of the richest traditional culture in the world.For those who don’t know the crew, The Giros is a collective from eastern France. For ten years they spent their time road tripping, digging, partying and biking, always with the good vibes attitude. The crew is composed of Aurélien, Julien, PL, Marco, Corentin, Pierre and Thomas (From left to right).You probably have already seen one of their good quality movies with original storytelling like El Camino Loco or The Wild Ride West made by Pierre Henni.South West of Tokyo : Corentin & Marco are riding down the sacred trails of Yamabushi. Made of tunnels of roots, it’s a unique network of trails in the middle of the Jungle. The trails are 2000 years old, they were used by the priests to connect the shinto shrine temple from the ocean. Now they are like giant bobsleigh, used mainly for mountain biking. The local community is taking care of the digging of this endless flow trails. At the end of the day you can eat some of the best sushi in the world.At the bottom of sacred volcano Mt Fuji San, Thomas et Julien are bombing the Fujiten bikepark. A very special spot in the middle of a bamboo Forest. The black dirt is a perfect mixture of volcanic sand and dirt. The grip is insane, you don’t need brakes for the corners. If you want to experience summer skiing there is a fancy grass field, just for the fun. Hakuba Mountain Bike Club & Jimi BushSki powder mecqua Hakuba, is also home of the good biking. The local community is strong and pushing hard to grew up the next generation of champions. The Bikepark of Iwatake is offering a large choice of tracks, like this 7km flowtrail that feels like never ending. PL & Pierre are surfing the dust of this giant pumptrack. What a crazy ride ! The valley of Hakuba is surrounded by Japanese Alps and rice fields. If you are lucky enough you can meet monkeys and bears in the forests..This movie brings you on a deep journey through the local communities from the antique Japanese culture to the modern fancy high tech of Tokyo. For those who want to experience a new, good quality mountain bike destination, Japan is definitely one to had in your to do list.Yamabushi Trail Tour - Heima SanMondo lodge - Matsumoto SanFujiten Bike Park - Daiki SanFreak’s Store - Kajima SanMasashi Natori SanYatsugatake Cycling - Paul ChetwyndHakuba Tourism - Yojiro Fukushima SanHakuba Mountain Bike Club - Tomoyoshi Hara SanLucky Pete’s - PeteEvergreen Outdoor Center - Dave EnrightMorino Lodge - Matt Dunn & AJ HamalainenMasashi Takahagi - The Nuclear power monkAJ Kitagawa San - The chombo masterKohei Amemiya San - The little alaskanDr Jimi Bush Bush - The Trail NinjaMatt Dunn - The hookupTRANSITION - ION - CESNI - SHIMANO - WTB - ANVL - SMITH - BELL - NORTHWAVE - RACE COMPANY - KS - ALGORIGIN - SQUIRT