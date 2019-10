WARNING:

Laying down a couple of ground rules before the riders started hucking their meat.

It wasn't long before riders were getting some serious airtime.

Dylan Stark was consistently blasting into the stratosphere.

Jackson Goldstone doing his best to be the youngest human in space.

Billy Meaclem may not have gone the highest, but watching him blast tables was a treat.

Reed Boggs racking up the air miles.

R-Dog blasting and looking damn good doing it.

Fedko barely held on to this one as he started to enter orbit.

In the end it was Erik Fedko who took home the Canadian Bacon.

Photography by Chris Pilling.

We invited Dylan Stark, Jackson Goldstone, Ryan Howard, Casey Brown, and a whole host of other professional mountain bikers to send it on the famous Dirt Merchant Hip and see who could go the highest for the Unofficial Pinkbike High Jump Contest. The prize? One thousand cold, hard Canadian dollars. Who took it? Watch and find out.Spoilers below.