VIDEOS

Video: The Vanzacs' All Time Summer

Apr 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

If you like your mountain biking served rowdy, look no further. The Vanzacs have compiled their summer in New Zealand down into 10 minutes of looseness.

bigquotesQueenstown has become the home of the Vanzacs. Year in, year out they spend their summers sampling some of the best riding, night life and good times . This edit is everything this crew lives for and they hope you enjoy watching it as much as they enjoyed making it.

If you like the video and want to support the Vanzacs, head over to www.vanzacs.com and buy a t-shirt.

Don’t get a job.The Vanzacs


Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
59299 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
56203 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
54634 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
50689 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
49061 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
45652 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
44115 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
42312 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 So fryd looks like a good time.
  • + 1
 Don’t get a job... best sticker ever
  • + 1
 Rad.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020312
Mobile Version of Website