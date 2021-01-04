Pinkbike.com
Video: The Vanzacs Have The Best Time on a New Zealand Road Trip in 'Hedonism'
Jan 4, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
13 days, 10 bikes, 5 guys, 2500kms, 1 van and no plan. Take a trip around New Zealand with the STATUS mountain bike crew as they kick off summer and enjoy a little bit of freedom the only way they know how.
New Zealand
Videos
Vanzacs
