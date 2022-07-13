Video: The Venti Family's Approach to Building Trails, Jumps, & Community

In need of a break from a stressful work life, Josh Venti purchased a bike on Craigslist and began exploring the trails surrounding his home, forever changing the path of Josh's own life and that of the community he grew up in – Discover, how Josh built his dream in the second episode of Schwalbe's 'Build Your Dream' series.

Growing up on the rain-soaked Oregon coast, best known for its fickle surf, dense forests, fertile soil and where the typical career path leads to a commercial fishing vessel or the local agriculture industry, Josh Venti was shaped by the blue-collar community where he was raised. Work hard, sacrifice and success will come, and it did. Started with his wife and brother as a way to earn a little extra beer money, Bros. and Hoes Landscaping grew into a successful business with loads of work, massive equipment and a small staff. No landscaping job too large. Unfortunately, the success ultimately came at the sacrifice of Josh’s own health. The unforeseen stresses of owning a small business, managing employees, and supporting a family left Josh overweight, anxious and struggling with heart and stomach issues.


Josh Venti in enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Shaping the dirt and enjoying the solitude of the PNW woods is just the outlet Josh needed to change his trajectory.

Seeing his nephew’s struggles, Josh’s Uncle ‘Dino’ invited him to check out the growing local freeride mountain bike scene near his home. Feeling alive for the first time in years, Josh immediately purchased a bike on craigslist and started to progress his own riding. Armed with a quiver of tools and machinery, a knack for hard work and a newfound lease of life, Josh began riding and shaping the same rich, loamy soil that supports the area's bountiful agriculture industry.



It's the people that make this place truly special. Young and old, everyone comes together to work and ride these amazing trails.

His passion and vision did not go unnoticed for long. Today, top professional freeride mountain bikers from all over the world descend upon the Venti homestead to experience what Josh has created. Everyone comes to ride but stay because of the ultimate experience Josh, his wife Arica, and his family have created. Family style BBQs, a few cold ones around the bonfire, the ultimate bunkhouse, the moment you pull in the driveway, you feel as though you’re a part of something bigger than just a few trails in the woods.

Seeing the MTB community and the healthy lifestyle it provides change their lives for the better, the Venti family wanted to share these same opportunities with their local community. Co-founding the Tillamook Off-Road Trail Alliance (TORTA) and partnering with the local Forest Service to create a master plan and approval for over 30 miles of public trails; working with the local schools to fundraise and build MTB skills parks for the local youth. Josh, his family, and their passion have created a legacy that will forever change the lives of everyone that ventures to their special corner of the PNW coast.

Style master Kyle Jameson.

whip of the huge road gap.
Jaxson Riddle flowing over the mega road gap.
Party trains all day!
Without Josh's continued hard work, this landscape would swallow the trails in a matter of months.
Beaver firearms and grocery
Bikes packed and ready to rip.

Hard work Fair Trade motto
Words to live by.
End of night bonfire

Friends, new and old, gather for BBQ, bonfires and beers.
The glue of Bros. and Hoes Landscaping
End of ride BBQ.
Arica is the glue that keeps this place together. People come for the riding but stay for the amazing food.
Free range firewood
Bros and Hoes Landscaping


“BUILD YOUR DREAM // Josh Venti” is the second episode in Schwalbe’s “Build Your Dream” video series. A video series celebrating unique characters cultivating community through trail building.

SCHWALBE, a family-owned company, and an expert in bicycle tires for almost 50 years, strives to offer the right tire for every cyclist and is committed to being a responsible steward for our planet.

Find out more about TORTA and the trails Josh helped create here.

