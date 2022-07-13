Video: The Venti Family's Approach to Building Trails, Jumps, & Community

Josh Venti in enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Shaping the dirt and enjoying the solitude of the PNW woods is just the outlet Josh needed to change his trajectory.

It's the people that make this place truly special. Young and old, everyone comes together to work and ride these amazing trails.

Style master Kyle Jameson.

Jaxson Riddle flowing over the mega road gap.

Party trains all day!

Without Josh's continued hard work, this landscape would swallow the trails in a matter of months.

Words to live by.

Friends, new and old, gather for BBQ, bonfires and beers.

Arica is the glue that keeps this place together. People come for the riding but stay for the amazing food.