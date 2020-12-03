Video: The Video Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 8

Dec 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 8



This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants compete in a challenge to see who can film and edit the best video they can in two hours using just a GoPro.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Which video was your favourite?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Fox Clothing Fox Racing Orbea Shimano Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
67085 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
59239 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
58550 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
52482 views
The 'Super Wheel' Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Very Skeptical
50442 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
49590 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
42121 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
40691 views

25 Comments

  • 12 0
 I felt like the least they could do was show the full 1-min clips!
  • 1 4
 That's what they did.
  • 2 0
 @cool3:
27s of Jo
28s of Angie
I didn't time the others, but it looked similar.
  • 2 0
 that would show to much riding they are going for influencer who rides a mountain bike... sometimes
  • 7 0
 Hol up, did Jo, the person who hates taking selfies, really just floss for her GoPro edit?
  • 7 1
 Much like 2020, can this be over already?
  • 2 0
 I’d like to see Evan and Ben up against a male pro rider and jo against a female pro rider. It’s hard to figure out how competitive jo would be comparing her to Evan and Ben.
  • 2 2
 *Potential Spoiler*

This competition needs more events that are less subjective. Seems unfair to eliminate someone based off of a lousy video edit, while the week prior marking them safe after losing a timed race. Different people have different tastes in edits. Elimination this week made sense, but overall this series would be way more exciting if the challenge involved actual riding/bike skills (I skipped 22 out of the 26 minutes).
  • 4 2
 because this weird reality tv crap has nothing to do with pro mountain biking and somehow the winner gets a pro contract go figure
  • 1 0
 @waxed: maybe that's the lesson to learn, maybe a pro becomes just company's bitch. Just like they "pay" fot this chance, trading their dignity and humanity. Because thats what reality shows are.
  • 6 2
 #Danceoff2020
  • 2 1
 "That being said" - [Ingio Montoya]You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.[/Ingio Montoya]
  • 3 0
 You gotta imagine Orbea has a say in this..
  • 3 0
 Probably. They're just going to waste a pro contract on someone who could probably not even win a local cat 1 race.
  • 1 0
 @captbennett: dude you don't have a clue I can't speak for Joe but Ben and Evan are easily in the mix with the top EWS racers.
  • 3 0
 They should have to submit to Friday Fails.
  • 3 1
 Right when I get to work PB Academy goes live...
  • 1 1
 Pro tip. The best GoPro angle is by holding the camera between your teeth. Well an ocular implant is probably better but pro mountain bikers aren't making that much coin.
  • 2 0
 The music ruined all four for me Frown
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009355
Mobile Version of Website