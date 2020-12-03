Video: The Video Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 8

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants compete in a challenge to see who can film and edit the best video they can in two hours using just a GoPro.
27s of Jo
28s of Angie
I didn't time the others, but it looked similar.
This competition needs more events that are less subjective. Seems unfair to eliminate someone based off of a lousy video edit, while the week prior marking them safe after losing a timed race. Different people have different tastes in edits. Elimination this week made sense, but overall this series would be way more exciting if the challenge involved actual riding/bike skills (I skipped 22 out of the 26 minutes).
